Bow River bridge twinning nears completion, Calgary ring road project in final stage

The West Calgary Ring Road has reached another milestone in its journey toward completion.

On Thursday, Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen announced the new, west bridge crossing the Bow River was open and the old, east bridge was open to one lane of traffic. The other lanes are scheduled to open “in the coming days” following repaving.

“Eighty-thousand vehicles go across this river every day. And to twin the bridge that has been here is a huge announcement for people on the west side of Calgary, people commuting around the ring road of Calgary,” Dreeshen said.

With the west portion of the ring road nearing completion, Dreeshen said he expects the full 101-kilometre circumnavigation to be complete early next year, far earlier than originally thought.

The transportation minister said other parts of the west ring road project are undergoing the final stages of work, including “auditing” and “final negotiations.”

“That work is underway right now. But it’s our best case scenario and our expectation and hope that early in the new year, Calgarians and everybody traveling in and around Calgary will be able to enjoy a completed ring road,” Dreeshen said.

“It was a significant investment that the province put in, but happy to say that it is on budget and on time.”

The announcement of the twinned bridge partial reopening comes nearly three weeks after the Bow Trail interchange at Stoney Trail Southwest partially opened on Oct. 1. The Old Banff Coach Road Southwest interchange at Stoney Trail also opened on the same day.

Dreeshen said the recent developments will help cut travel times by 20 minutes for area drivers.

The area councillor said the west ring road will “change the way we get around.”

“Our communities, businesses and amenities that are on the very edge of the city limits are now more connected than ever to this city,” Ward 1 Coun. Sonya Sharp said. “I can actually still remember when there was a set of lights on Highway 1 coming into the city, and it’s nothing short of amazing to see how far this area has come.”

Calgary-Bow MLA Demetrios Nicolaides recognized the construction journey hasn’t always been smooth for his constituents.

“I know a lot of times, during the course of the construction of the ring road and the various interchanges and bridges, they’ve had to deal with delays, construction and other issues during this whole construction process. I greatly appreciate their patience,” Nicolaides said.

“And now, of course, we see the final product, which I believe we can all agree is incredibly beneficial for all residents here in Valley Ridge and beyond in Calgary Bow.”