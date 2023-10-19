Menu

Crime

Victim of alleged assault near Calgary Zoo found in life-threatening condition

By Ryan White Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 3:58 pm
A CPS unit and police tape along the Nose Creek Pathway on Oct. 19 during the investigation into a suspected domestic assault earlier this week. A victim was located in life-threatening condition. View image in full screen
A CPS unit and police tape along the Nose Creek Pathway on Oct. 19 during the investigation into a suspected domestic assault earlier this week. A victim was located in life-threatening condition. Global News
A woman suffering from severe injuries was found and taken to hospital following a suspected domestic assault earlier this week near Nose Creek.

Emergency crews were called to a wooded area near the Calgary Zoo and Telus Spark late Monday afternoon for reports of a pantless woman in medical distress who had asked passersby for help.

At the time, police scoured the area but were unable to locate the woman.

On Thursday, Calgary Police Service officials confirmed that the woman had been located thanks to a tip from the security team at the Calgary Zoo and aerial support from HAWCS.

The woman was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition with undisclosed injuries. Investigators believe she had been the victim of a physical assault.

One person was arrested in connection with the investigation into the assault. Charges of forcible confinement, aggravated assault and breaches of a release order are pending against the individual who will not be named in order to protect the identity of the victim.

