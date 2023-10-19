Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Tobacco, marijuana among items seized at Warkworth Institution prison

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 3:46 pm
Warkworth Institution officials seized packages containing contraband on the prison property on Sept. 3, 2022. View image in full screen
Warkworth Institution officials seized packages containing contraband on the prison property on Sept. 3, 2022. File
For the second time in last than a month, federal prison officials report contraband being seized at Warkworth Institution southeast of Peterborough, Ont.

According to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), on Oct. 17, staff at the medium-security prison located and seized 195 grams of tobacco, 450 grams of marijuana, cellphones and accessories. The prison is located 60 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

The CSC did not state if any charges have been laid in connection to the contraband.

It follows a seizure of contraband reported seized between Sept. 28-Sept. 29.

In August, the prison was under a 10-day lockdown  during which drugs and weapons were seized.

The CSC says tools such as ion scanners, detector dogs are used to help prevent drugs from entering its institutions. The federal agency has a toll-free tip line to report to drug use or trafficking at 1-866-780-3784.

Click to play video: 'MAID in Canada’s prisons'
MAID in Canada’s prisons
