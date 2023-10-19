Tobacco, marijuana among items seized at Warkworth Institution prison

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in last than a month, federal prison officials report contraband being seized at Warkworth Institution southeast of Peterborough, Ont.

According to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), on Oct. 17, staff at the medium-security prison located and seized 195 grams of tobacco, 450 grams of marijuana, cellphones and accessories. The prison is located 60 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

The CSC did not state if any charges have been laid in connection to the contraband.

It follows a seizure of contraband reported seized between Sept. 28-Sept. 29.

In August, the prison was under a 10-day lockdown during which drugs and weapons were seized.

The CSC says tools such as ion scanners, detector dogs are used to help prevent drugs from entering its institutions. The federal agency has a toll-free tip line to report to drug use or trafficking at 1-866-780-3784.