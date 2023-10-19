Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cow carcasses dumped near McLean prompts RCMP investigation

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 3:31 pm
An image of the dumped cow carcasses. View image in full screen
An image of the dumped cow carcasses. Alberta RCMP Media Group
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The RCMP Livestock Investigations Unit are looking for the owners of slaughtered cattle that were improperly disposed of earlier this week.

On Oct. 17, Turner Valley RCMP received a report of dumped cow carcasses in the area of McLean Creek.

Police say two cows, one red and one black, were dumped after being slaughtered and the livestock brands on the left shoulder of both cows were tampered with prior to the cows being incorrectly dumped.

RCMP says the livestock brands on both cows were tampered with.
A photos of the livestock brands police believe were tampered with. Alberta RCMP Media Group

Mounties are asking anyone with information about these incidents or the ownership of the cattle to contact the RCMP Livestock Investigations Unit at 403-701-1462 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Southern Alberta auction selling 65,000 cattle by video'
Southern Alberta auction selling 65,000 cattle by video
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices