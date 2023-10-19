Cow carcasses dumped near McLean prompts RCMP investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP Livestock Investigations Unit are looking for the owners of slaughtered cattle that were improperly disposed of earlier this week.

On Oct. 17, Turner Valley RCMP received a report of dumped cow carcasses in the area of McLean Creek.

Police say two cows, one red and one black, were dumped after being slaughtered and the livestock brands on the left shoulder of both cows were tampered with prior to the cows being incorrectly dumped.

A photos of the livestock brands police believe were tampered with. Alberta RCMP Media Group

Mounties are asking anyone with information about these incidents or the ownership of the cattle to contact the RCMP Livestock Investigations Unit at 403-701-1462 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.