Bikes, cash and drugs found in Vernon raid

A significant cache of eBikes, a pedal bike for two, cash, drugs and a gun were found in a Vernon home after a weapons complaint.

The complaint led to an Oct. 13 raid of a home in the 1600-block of 33rd Street in Vernon and, in turn, multiple arrests, RCMP said on Thursday.

“While they were conducting their investigation, officers discovered a stolen bicycle inside the garage. The scene was held while investigators obtained a warrant to search the property,” RCMP said.

RCMP said several of the bikes have been returned to their owners and police are releasing photos of the remainder hoping to find the owners.

Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said it’s a good example of why everyone should report all stolen property to police.

“In the event we do find it later on, it makes it easier for us to get it back to where it belongs,” he said.

“In any case, we would love find the owners of these bikes, so if yours has been stolen or gone missing, and you recognize one of these, give us a call.”

The investigation is continuing and will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for a full assessment of charges.

If you believe one of these bikes are yours and can prove ownership, please contact Const. Shaun Miranda of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2023-18234.