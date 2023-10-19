Menu

Crime

Bikes, cash and drugs found in Vernon raid

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 5:02 pm
RCMP provides tips on how to prevent your bike from getting stolen
As more of us look to take our bikes out for a spin this time of year, here are some easy steps you can take to thwart thieves - and how to get your wheels back if they are stolen. – Apr 17, 2022
A significant cache of eBikes, a pedal bike for two, cash, drugs and a gun were found in a Vernon home after a weapons complaint.

The complaint led to an Oct. 13 raid of a home in the 1600-block of 33rd Street in Vernon and, in turn, multiple arrests, RCMP said on Thursday.

“While they were conducting their investigation, officers discovered a stolen bicycle inside the garage. The scene was held while investigators obtained a warrant to search the property,” RCMP said.

RCMP said several of the bikes have been returned to their owners and police are releasing photos of the remainder hoping to find the owners.

Vernon RCMP arrest along Highway 97

Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said it’s a good example of why everyone should report all stolen property to police.

“In the event we do find it later on, it makes it easier for us to get it back to where it belongs,” he said.

“In any case, we would love find the owners of these bikes, so if yours has been stolen or gone missing, and you recognize one of these, give us a call.”

The investigation is continuing and will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for a full assessment of charges.

If you believe one of these bikes are yours and can prove ownership, please contact Const. Shaun Miranda of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at   250-545-7171 and quote file number 2023-18234.

 

