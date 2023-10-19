Menu

Crime

Accused in London, Ont., truck attack says he knew what happened was terrorism

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2023 1:32 pm
The man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., in an alleged act of terrorism told a jury Wednesday he researched fatality rates of pedestrians hit by vehicles a day before his attack.
The man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., in an alleged act of terrorism told a jury Wednesday he researched fatality rates of pedestrians hit by vehicles a day before his attack. Justice Renee Pomerance, left to right, Nathaniel Veltman, and Crown attorney Jennifer Moser are seen in court in London, Ont., in a courtroom sketch made Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., has told a jury he knew his actions were considered a terrorist attack.

On the stand in the Windsor, Ont., courtroom where his trial is taking place, Nathaniel Veltman says he was influenced by the writings of a gunman who committed the 2019 New Zealand mass killing of 51 Muslim worshippers at two mosques.

Veltman says his understanding of terrorism is that it’s any politically-motivated violence and he was a “political person” when he crashed into the Muslim family.

The 22-year-old Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting the Afzaal family with his truck on June 6, 2021, while they were out for a walk in London. Prosecutors have alleged his actions amount to an act of terrorism.

He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Veltman told the jury yesterday that he had been considering using his pickup truck, which he bought a month earlier, to carry out an attack and looked up information online about what happens when pedestrians get struck by cars.

Trending Now

Veltman also told the jury earlier this week that he felt an “urge” to hit the family with his truck after seeing them walking on a sidewalk.

Jurors have previously seen video of Veltman telling a detective that his attack had been motivated by white nationalist beliefs.

The case is the first with Canada’s terrorism laws being put before a jury in a first-degree murder trial.

Salman Afzaal, 46; his 44-year-old wife, Madiha Salman; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna; and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the attack, while the couple’s nine-year-old son was seriously hurt but survived.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

