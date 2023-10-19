Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Valour FC’s Rayane Yesli up for best goalie award

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 1:12 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The goalkeeper for Winnipeg’s pro soccer team is one of three nominees for the Canadian Premier League (CPL)’s Golden Gloves Award, the league announced Thursday.

Valour FC’s Rayane Yesli has been nominated alongside Cavalry FC’s Marco Carducci and Forge FC’s Triston Henry for the honour, which will be awarded Oct. 26 in Hamilton.

Story continues below advertisement

Yesli, 24, finished his 2023 season with Valour ranked second among all CPL goalkeepers in saves, and near the top of the league’s stats in categories like save percentage (69.57), total passes (565) and recoveries (212).

Trending Now

The Algerian-born, Montreal-raised goalie was a bright spot in a losing season for the Winnipeg squad.

The Golden Gloves Award is voted on by CPL club technical leaders as well as select members of the Canadian soccer media.

Click to play video: 'Valour FC passing on skills to future soccer stars'
Valour FC passing on skills to future soccer stars
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices