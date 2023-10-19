Valour FC’s Rayane Yesli up for best goalie award

Send this page to someone via email

The goalkeeper for Winnipeg’s pro soccer team is one of three nominees for the Canadian Premier League (CPL)’s Golden Gloves Award, the league announced Thursday.

Valour FC’s Rayane Yesli has been nominated alongside Cavalry FC’s Marco Carducci and Forge FC’s Triston Henry for the honour, which will be awarded Oct. 26 in Hamilton.

Yesli, 24, finished his 2023 season with Valour ranked second among all CPL goalkeepers in saves, and near the top of the league’s stats in categories like save percentage (69.57), total passes (565) and recoveries (212).

The Algerian-born, Montreal-raised goalie was a bright spot in a losing season for the Winnipeg squad.

The Golden Gloves Award is voted on by CPL club technical leaders as well as select members of the Canadian soccer media.