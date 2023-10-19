Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police seize nearly $19,000 worth of drugs during stop of stolen car

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 1:00 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police say they have seized nearly $19,000 worth of drugs after stopping a vehicle they say was previously reported stolen.

On Thursday, at 1 a.m. police say they saw a parked stolen vehicle with two people inside in the 600 block of Portage Avenue.

The stolen vehicle, a 2018 Kia Rio, was previously reported stolen to the Selkirk RCMP on Wednesday.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and the driver and passenger of the vehicle were consequently arrested without incident.

Police say a search of the driver led to the seizure of the following items:

  • Approximately 177 grams of cocaine (Estimated Street Value = $17,700)
  • Approximately 7.6 grams of crack cocaine (Estimated Street Value = $760)
  • Tec3 Prescription Pills x 25 (Estimated Street Value = $500)
  • Approximately $200 (assorted denomination)
Trending Now

A 38-year-old man from Winnipeg is now facing several charges related to drug trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released on an appearance notice.

Officers released the female passenger with no charges.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices