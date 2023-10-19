Winnipeg police seize nearly $19,000 worth of drugs during stop of stolen car

Winnipeg police say they have seized nearly $19,000 worth of drugs after stopping a vehicle they say was previously reported stolen.
On Thursday, at 1 a.m. police say they saw a parked stolen vehicle with two people inside in the 600 block of Portage Avenue.
The stolen vehicle, a 2018 Kia Rio, was previously reported stolen to the Selkirk RCMP on Wednesday.
Officers initiated a traffic stop and the driver and passenger of the vehicle were consequently arrested without incident.
Police say a search of the driver led to the seizure of the following items:
- Approximately 177 grams of cocaine (Estimated Street Value = $17,700)
- Approximately 7.6 grams of crack cocaine (Estimated Street Value = $760)
- Tec3 Prescription Pills x 25 (Estimated Street Value = $500)
- Approximately $200 (assorted denomination)
A 38-year-old man from Winnipeg is now facing several charges related to drug trafficking.
He was released on an appearance notice.
Officers released the female passenger with no charges.
