Winnipeg police seize nearly $19,000 worth of drugs during stop of stolen car

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they have seized nearly $19,000 worth of drugs after stopping a vehicle they say was previously reported stolen.

On Thursday, at 1 a.m. police say they saw a parked stolen vehicle with two people inside in the 600 block of Portage Avenue.

The stolen vehicle, a 2018 Kia Rio, was previously reported stolen to the Selkirk RCMP on Wednesday.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and the driver and passenger of the vehicle were consequently arrested without incident.

Police say a search of the driver led to the seizure of the following items:

Approximately 177 grams of cocaine (Estimated Street Value = $17,700)

Approximately 7.6 grams of crack cocaine (Estimated Street Value = $760)

Tec3 Prescription Pills x 25 (Estimated Street Value = $500)

Approximately $200 (assorted denomination)

A 38-year-old man from Winnipeg is now facing several charges related to drug trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released on an appearance notice.

Officers released the female passenger with no charges.