Sports

Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle sidelined with upper-body injury

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2023 11:58 am
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle is out day-to-day with an upper-body injury, the team announced Thursday.

Guhle, who did not practise on Thursday, left Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild late in the second period and did not return.

The day-to-day update is relatively good news for the Canadiens, who lost second-line centre Kirby Dach for the season with a knee injury.

Montreal was hit hard by the injury bug last season and led the league in man-games lost with 751, according to mangameslost.com

The 21-year-old Guhle, from Edmonton, has one assist and is plus-4 through three games this season. Last season, he had the fourth-highest ice-time at an average of 20 minutes 31 seconds as a rookie.

The Canadiens (1-1-1) take on the Washington Capitals (1-2-0) at home on Saturday.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

