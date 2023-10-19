South Edmonton duplex seriously damaged by fire

A duplex that was under construction in south Edmonton was seriously damaged by fire early Thursday morning.
A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were called to the home at 1400 Cherniak Way at 5:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene eight minutes later.
The EFRS said no injuries were reported but did not have further details.

