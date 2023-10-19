Menu

Crime

Credit cards stolen during break-in at Guelph home

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted October 19, 2023 10:40 am
A Guelph man reportedly noticed fraudulent activity on his credit cards after his garage was broken into earlier this week. View image in full screen
A Guelph man reportedly noticed fraudulent activity on his credit cards after his garage was broken into earlier this week. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say a resident noticed several fraudulent transactions made on their credit cards after they were stolen in a break-in.

Officers were called to an address on College near Janefield Avenue on Wednesday night after receiving a report about a break-in.

The complainant reportedly told officers his wallet was stolen from his car, which was parked in the garage, and his bicycle was missing.

It is believed the garage was broken into sometime on Monday or Tuesday, police said.

Investigators said a pair of credit cards were stolen and up to $465 in transactions were made.

The missing bike is described as black with OPUS in silver writing.

