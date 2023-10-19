1 dead in 2-vehicle incident on Stoney Trail

Send this page to someone via email

YYC Transportation said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that there was a two-vehicle incident at Stoney Trail South and McKnight Boulevard Northeast Thursday morning.

ALERT: Two vehicle incident on SB Stoney Tr and Mcknight Bv NE. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/EgiykqoBFj — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) October 19, 2023

In a post on X, 511 Alberta gave an update on the crash, saying the centre lane is closed and that motorists are asked to drive with caution.

Story continues below advertisement

Update: SB Stoney Tr at McKnight Blvd NE, MVC. RH and center lane closed. Drive with caution and expect delays. (5:04am) #ABRoads #yyctraffic https://t.co/VHbvlNUPjO — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) October 19, 2023

Calgary police confirmed that they were called to the crash at around 3:28 a.m. and due to the collision one person is dead but they will not be releasing age or gender at this time.

Police are asking any witnesses to the incident to contact police.