Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead in 2-vehicle incident on Stoney Trail

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 8:03 am
YYC Transportation said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that there was a two-vehicle incident on Stoney Trail South and McKnight Boulevard N.E. View image in full screen
YYC Transportation said there was a two-vehicle incident at Stoney Trail South and McKnight Boulevard Northeast. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

YYC Transportation said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that there was a two-vehicle incident at Stoney Trail South and McKnight Boulevard Northeast Thursday morning.

In a post on X, 511 Alberta gave an update on the crash, saying the centre lane is closed and that motorists are asked to drive with caution.

Story continues below advertisement
Trending Now

Calgary police confirmed that they were called to the crash at around 3:28 a.m. and due to the collision one person is dead but they will not be releasing age or gender at this time.

Police are asking any witnesses to the incident to contact police.

More on Calgary
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices