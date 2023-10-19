Menu

Crime

Trial of man accused in London, Ont., attack set to hear more evidence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2023 6:09 am
WATCH: Nathaniel Veltman, who's pleaded not guilty to murdering four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., is testifying in his own defence at his trial. Mike Drolet looks at the case Veltman is trying to make, and the new revelations the accused killer has made.
The trial of an Ontario man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism is set to hear more evidence from the defence today.

Nathaniel Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting the Afzaal family with his truck in June 2021 while they were out for a walk in London, Ont.

He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Veltman told the jury on Wednesday that he was considering using his pickup truck, which he bought a month earlier, to carry out an attack and looked up information online about what happens when pedestrians get struck by cars.

Veltman also told the jury on Tuesday that he felt an “urge” to hit the family with his truck after seeing them walking on a sidewalk.

Jurors have previously seen video of Veltman telling a detective that his attack had been motivated by white nationalist beliefs.

The case is the first where Canada’s terrorism laws are being put before a jury in a first-degree murder trial.

Salman Afzaal, 46; his 44-year-old wife, Madiha Salman; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna; and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the attack, while the couple’s nine-year-old son was seriously hurt but survived.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

