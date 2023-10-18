Nanaimo woman’s overdose death now considered a homicide: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Nanaimo, B.C., say they’re now investigating a 52-year-old woman’s overdose death as a homicide.

Wendy Head died in Nanaimo on March 7 at a home on Autumnwood Drive near York Crescent.

“Since the initial report of her death, significant information has been gleaned which has led to recent advances into her tragic death, and the circumstances surrounding it,” RCMP said in a Wednesday media release.

Police said they believe there are people on Vancouver Island with more information that could help them solve the case.

Anyone with information can contact a tip line at 250-755-3257 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.