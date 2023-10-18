Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Nanaimo woman’s overdose death now considered a homicide: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 18, 2023 10:14 pm
Wendy Head, 52, died of an overdose on March 7, 2023, in what police now believe was a homicide.
Wendy Head, 52, died of an overdose on March 7, 2023, in what police now believe was a homicide. Nanaimo RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Nanaimo, B.C., say they’re now investigating a 52-year-old woman’s overdose death as a homicide.

Wendy Head died in Nanaimo on March 7 at a home on Autumnwood Drive near York Crescent.

Click to play video: '21 years since Lisa Marie Young vanished from Nanaimo'
21 years since Lisa Marie Young vanished from Nanaimo
Trending Now

“Since the initial report of her death, significant information has been gleaned which has led to recent advances into her tragic death, and the circumstances surrounding it,” RCMP said in a Wednesday media release.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they believe there are people on Vancouver Island with more information that could help them solve the case.

Anyone with information can contact a tip line at 250-755-3257 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices