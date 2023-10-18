Vernon’s last walk-in clinic closing, residents concerned about access to care

Sterling Centre Clinic is the only walk-in clinic in Vernon, B.C., since the Superstore clinic on Anderson Way closed on Sept. 30th, and on Nov. 15, it too will be closing for good.

Judy Landry, a patient of the Sterling walk-in clinic and a retired nurse, moved to the Vernon area over a year ago and has yet to find a permanent family doctor.

Landry says she is devastated to hear about the closing of Sterling Walk-In Clinic, as she has been utilizing their services since she arrived to the area.

“I’ve asked all my friends. All of their doctors are full,” said Landry.

“I need a doctor, my health isn’t the greatest and I don’t know what to do now. I don’t travel well in the winter; I’m really upset.”

According to Interior Health, and the operators of the clinic, the closure is not due to a lack of physicians, but rather, a need for more support staff.

Chris Simms, executive director of Clinic Operations North Okanagan, said there are several places where Vernon residents can still access primary care.

“There is always access through family doctors and nurse practitioners. The Vernon Urgent and Primary Care Centre does accept appointments. That is a good place to go if your need is a 12- to 24-hour kind of need, not an urgent need,” said Simms.

“For any urgent needs, we often recommend going to an emergency department to be seen. In addition to that, we’ve got the 811 Healthlink line where you can be connected to health services. You might be able to connect with an 811 nurse, a dietician, exercise professionals, pharmacists, and even in some cases, physicians.”

In addition, pharmacies can assist with routine and emergency prescription renewals, contraceptives, and certain medications that can treat up to 21 mild ailments.

“We can do a lot more than we could even a year ago. Before you wait in line for an hour and a half, or multiple hours, phone your local pharmacist and see if they can help and save you some time,” said Curtis Omelchuk, co-owner and pharmacist at Sterling RX Pharmacy.

Although there are options to help bridge the gap in health care offered in the Vernon area, some residents don’t believe it is enough.

“With the clinic closing, there’s lots of people with mental health issues that aren’t going to be able to get help anymore with that, and I find I’m going to be one of those people too with the clinic closure,” said Vernon resident Samantha Sproule.

“I’m quite unsure of where I’m going to be able to get help without further referrals and not having a family doctor right now.”

Interior Health added that they are working closely with Sterling Walk-In Clinic to keep the doors open, but the clinic’s owner isn’t positive there will be enough support accessible to keep offering the team-based care Vernon needs.