Crime

RCMP called to Airdrie school, 37 students treated after bear spray deployed in fight

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 18, 2023 5:12 pm
RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News
Thirty-seven students at a middle school in Airdrie, Alta., were treated by emergency personnel on Wednesday after bear spray was deployed during an altercation.

The RCMP said emergency crews were called to the school shortly before 1 p.m. and told bear spray had been used during a fight.

“The altercation occurred outside, near the school, and was with a small group of youth who do not attend the middle school,” police said in a news release.

The RCMP declined to say which school.

“Police are asking parents not to go to the school at this time and follow their normal student pick-up procedures,” they said.

The RCMP said no arrests had been made as of 2:30 p.m., but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800- 222-8477 or by contacting them online at http://www.P3Tips.com.

