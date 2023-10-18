Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Struggle breaks out after man rips Palestinian flag off vehicle in Pickering, charges laid: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 18, 2023 4:51 pm
A Lebanese student, living in Iran, waves the Palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian gathering at the Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. View image in full screen
A Lebanese student, living in Iran, waves the Palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian gathering at the Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A struggle broke out after a man ripped a Palestinian flag off of a vehicle in a Pickering driveway Tuesday evening, leading to an arrest and charges being laid, police say.

Durham Regional Police said in a news release that at around 6 p.m., officers responded to the Finch Avenue and Brock Road area for reports of an armed person.

A male reportedly went onto the driveway of a home and ripped a Palestinian flag off of a vehicle “while leaving behind a note with an offensive message,” police allege.

“When the homeowner confronted the male, a struggle ensued and the victim suffered a minor injury to his hand from the suspect’s key.”

The suspect was then restrained by witnesses, who called the police.

The man was arrested “without incident,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

A 63-year-old Pickering resident has been charged with mischief and assault with a weapon. He’s been released on an undertaking.

The incident comes amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East.

Durham police said that in light of the recent events, officers “want to reassure our community that we are deeply committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of all our residents.”

Trending Now

“We are actively collaborating with our faith-based leaders and communities to foster understanding and unity,” the release said.

In relation to Tuesday’s incident, Durham police said they are in communication with the Ministry of the Attorney General’s office to determine if the incident meets the threshold for a hate crime.

Click to play video: 'Uptick in antisemitism, Islamophobia since start of Israel-Hamas conflict'
Uptick in antisemitism, Islamophobia since start of Israel-Hamas conflict
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices