Struggle breaks out after man rips Palestinian flag off vehicle in Pickering, charges laid: police

A struggle broke out after a man ripped a Palestinian flag off of a vehicle in a Pickering driveway Tuesday evening, leading to an arrest and charges being laid, police say.

Durham Regional Police said in a news release that at around 6 p.m., officers responded to the Finch Avenue and Brock Road area for reports of an armed person.

A male reportedly went onto the driveway of a home and ripped a Palestinian flag off of a vehicle “while leaving behind a note with an offensive message,” police allege.

“When the homeowner confronted the male, a struggle ensued and the victim suffered a minor injury to his hand from the suspect’s key.”

The suspect was then restrained by witnesses, who called the police.

The man was arrested “without incident,” police said.

A 63-year-old Pickering resident has been charged with mischief and assault with a weapon. He’s been released on an undertaking.

The incident comes amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East.

Durham police said that in light of the recent events, officers “want to reassure our community that we are deeply committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of all our residents.”

“We are actively collaborating with our faith-based leaders and communities to foster understanding and unity,” the release said.

In relation to Tuesday’s incident, Durham police said they are in communication with the Ministry of the Attorney General’s office to determine if the incident meets the threshold for a hate crime.