Crime

19-year-old driver of SUV facing slew of charges in fatal Edmonton crash

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 18, 2023 4:15 pm
Police believe street racing played a role in a fatal collision in south Edmonton that left one person dead, July 29, 2023. View image in full screen
Police believe street racing played a role in a fatal collision in south Edmonton that left one person dead, July 29, 2023. Global News
A 19-year-old man is facing a series of charges, including dangerous driving causing death, in connection with a fiery single-vehicle crash in southeast Edmonton on July 29.

Six people were in a 2014 Cadillac Escalade when it went off the road at 17th Street and 34th Avenue at 4:30 a.m., police said.

First responders arrived to find the vehicle engulfed in flames in a nearby field.

Paramedics treated five people and took them to hospital. Two suffered life-threatening injuries.

A 19-year-old man — a sixth occupant — was found dead.

Investigators said at the time they believed the driver may have been racing with another vehicle heading north on 17th Street when the crash occurred.

On Wednesday, police said Tarantej Dhariwal, 19, of Edmonton, has been charged with one count each of dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing death and operating impaired over 80mg% causing death, and two counts each of impaired operation causing bodily harm, operating impaired over 80mg% causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement

–With files from Meaghan Archer, Global News

Click to play video: 'Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton: July 29'
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton: July 29
Related News
