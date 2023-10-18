19-year-old driver of SUV facing slew of charges in fatal Edmonton crash

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old man is facing a series of charges, including dangerous driving causing death, in connection with a fiery single-vehicle crash in southeast Edmonton on July 29.

Six people were in a 2014 Cadillac Escalade when it went off the road at 17th Street and 34th Avenue at 4:30 a.m., police said.

First responders arrived to find the vehicle engulfed in flames in a nearby field.

Paramedics treated five people and took them to hospital. Two suffered life-threatening injuries.

A 19-year-old man — a sixth occupant — was found dead.

Investigators said at the time they believed the driver may have been racing with another vehicle heading north on 17th Street when the crash occurred.

On Wednesday, police said Tarantej Dhariwal, 19, of Edmonton, has been charged with one count each of dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing death and operating impaired over 80mg% causing death, and two counts each of impaired operation causing bodily harm, operating impaired over 80mg% causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

–With files from Meaghan Archer, Global News

