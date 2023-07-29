One killed in fiery Edmonton car crash; others severely injured

Send this page to someone via email

A fatal collision in south Edmonton left one person dead, several injured, and a vehicle engulfed in flames in a field early Saturday morning.

The collision happened around 4:30 a.m. at 17th Street and 34th Avenue.

Police said there were six people inside the 2014 Cadillac Escalade when the collision happened.

Paramedics treated five people and took them to hospital. Two of the occupants sustained life-threatening injuries.

A 21-year-old man — a sixth occupant — was found dead after he was ejected from the vehicle during the collision.

Investigators believe the driver may have been racing with another vehicle heading northbound on 17th Street when the collision occurred.

The northbound and southbound lanes of 17th Street between Silverberry Road and 34th Avenue are closed while police investigate.

Anyone with any information, or who saw the second vehicle or the collision itself, are asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.