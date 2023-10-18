Menu

Crime

Teen charged in wake of violent assault at a school in Portage la Prairie: RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 18, 2023 3:54 pm
RCMP logo on patrol car. View image in full screen
RCMP logo on patrol car. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press
Manitoba RCMP say they have arrested and charged a teen in connection with a violent assault at a school in Portage la Prairie.

On Tuesday, at 2 p.m. police say they went to the Portage Collegiate Institute responding to reports of a serious assault on a girl under 16.

Police say an investigation has determined a young girl was walking outside on the PCI campus when a 16-year-old girl, known to the victim, approached her and began hitting her before throwing her to the ground.

The assault continued until it was broken up by staff at the school. The victim sustained serious injuries.

RCMP arrested and charged a 16-year-old girl with assault causing bodily harm and she was released on conditions pending a court date.

