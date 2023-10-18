Teen charged in wake of violent assault at a school in Portage la Prairie: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they have arrested and charged a teen in connection with a violent assault at a school in Portage la Prairie.

On Tuesday, at 2 p.m. police say they went to the Portage Collegiate Institute responding to reports of a serious assault on a girl under 16.

Police say an investigation has determined a young girl was walking outside on the PCI campus when a 16-year-old girl, known to the victim, approached her and began hitting her before throwing her to the ground.

The assault continued until it was broken up by staff at the school. The victim sustained serious injuries.

RCMP arrested and charged a 16-year-old girl with assault causing bodily harm and she was released on conditions pending a court date.