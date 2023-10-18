BC Ferries pulls vessel back to service early after crew-shortage cancellations

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries says it has returned the Spirit of Vancouver Island back to service one day early as the company works to clear Wednesday backlogs caused by a crew shortage.

Passengers travelling between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay (Victoria) were greeted with the prospect of seven-sailing waits Wednesday morning, after the 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. sailings were cancelled at the last minute.

“We did have a couple of crew members call in sick on the Coastal Inspiration, which was scheduled to be our 7 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen and unfortunately we weren’t able to replace those crew members in time and we did have to cancel that round trip,” BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall told Global News.

“Normally we are able to backfill positions, but unfortunately it was a couple of key, critical positions we just weren’t able to backfill in time.”

Transport Canada regulations bar a vessel from sailing if it does not meet federally mandated crew levels.

Marshall apologized for the inconvenience to travellers, who have since boarded new sailings and will also get a voucher for a future free trip.

She said the company had since been able to fill the staffing holes and add another vessel to service to clear the backlog.

“We’ve also provided them with complimentary vouchers for a future trip and we pressed the Spirit of Vancouver Island back into service one day early,” she said. “That vessel just came out of dry dock this morning and it is going to provide extra service.”

The Spirit of Vancouver Island, an S-Class ferry with a capacity of 2,100 passengers and crew, was taken out of service following the Thanksgiving weekend to repair cracks identified in its ballast tank. It was meant to be out of service for nine days.

The Coastal Renaissance, a Super C Class ferry capable of transporting 1,604 passengers and crew, remains out of service due to engine issues, and won’t be back in the water until mid-December.

Travellers affected by the cancellations Wednesday morning expressed frustration at the situation.

“I’ve got to go work. It’s a great thing they’ve got on the go here,” Moe Mannoe told Global News. “This is the worst-run company. That’s B.C. for you.”

Riley Eickrell said the delays nearly derailed his friend’s travel plans.

“I was travelling with someone trying to make a flight, so they had a bit of a stressful (experience),” he said.

“It was an international fight. Originally they had planned on taking public transit, but we’re just taking a taxi now.”

Maria D’aversa, meanwhile, said she had sympathy for workers forced to deal with the delays and grumpy passengers.

“It’s not something that can be changed,” she said. “Hopefully there will be more hiring if it is an issue with staffing.”

Marshall said the company has been undertaking a “robust” recruitment effort, and that its human resources department was working hard to get replacement crew and new hires in place.

Earlier this year, the province announced it would begin issuing fines to BC Ferries next April for sailings cancelled due to crew shortages.