Weather

Okanagan weather: Gradual cooldown for Southern Interior

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 4:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Global Okanagan Weather: October 18, 2023'
Global Okanagan Weather: October 18, 2023
Meteorologist Peter Quinlan has the Okanagan's complete weather forecast for October 18, 2023
Temperatures will clamber into the low 20s on Thursday afternoon, which will see partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Enjoy the warmth, because cooler days are en route, Friday seeing a slight drop in temperatures, with an afternoon high in the upper teens, along with lingering cloudy skies.

The cooldown continues into the weekend.

Saturday will see a daytime high in the mid-teens, with similar conditions on Sunday, along with a chance of morning showers.

The last full workweek of October will start with clouds as well with a chance of showers mid-week.

Daytime highs on Monday will dip even further, into low double digits, before slumping into single digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

