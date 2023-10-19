Okanagan weather: Gradual cooldown for Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

Temperatures will clamber into the low 20s on Thursday afternoon, which will see partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Enjoy the warmth, because cooler days are en route, Friday seeing a slight drop in temperatures, with an afternoon high in the upper teens, along with lingering cloudy skies.

The cooldown continues into the weekend.

Saturday will see a daytime high in the mid-teens, with similar conditions on Sunday, along with a chance of morning showers.

The last full workweek of October will start with clouds as well with a chance of showers mid-week.

Daytime highs on Monday will dip even further, into low double digits, before slumping into single digits.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

