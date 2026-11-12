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2 comments

  1. Ross Reynolds
    November 12, 2026 at 4:21 pm

    A hollow threat
    Demand all you want, you will never be paid. And if the silly members of the board of arbitration and the international hockey federation then ban Canada from hosting international tournaments who cares? It only hurts those silly organizations. Russia is only doing this to create caos
    You cannot revamp an entire tournament already set to appease a bunch of whiners. These organizations have no power over a sovereign country. Enough.

  2. Les
    November 12, 2026 at 4:11 pm

    It’s OK, tax payers mean nothing to the LPC. Carney will gladly pay whatever they demand!!!

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Russia says it’ll demand compensation if barred from World Juniors in Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2026 4:01 pm
1 min read
FILE: Vladislav Tretiak, a former goaltender for Russia's national ice hockey team, talks with reporters at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics on Feb. 10, 2014. View image in full screen
FILE: Vladislav Tretiak, a former goaltender for Russia's national ice hockey team, talks with reporters at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics on Feb. 10, 2014. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
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Russian hockey federation president Vladislav Tretiak says Russia will seek compensation from Canada if its team is barred from next month’s world juniors championship in Alberta.

The threat follows Ottawa’s statement Wednesday that Russian players will not be permitted to compete, even if they already hold valid Canadian visas, despite last month’s Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling ordering Russia’s reinstatement to international hockey.

The move overturned a ban imposed following its invasion of Ukraine and unprovoked war in 2022.

Canada’s military and humanitarian support for Ukraine makes hosting a Russian hockey team awkward.

Russia’s state news agency TASS reported Thursday that Tretiak told a presidential sports council meeting Russia would demand compensation from Canada and Germany, host of the 2027 men’s world championship, if denied participation.

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He also threatened to push for the tournaments to be moved and seek sanctions against organizers.

Click to play video: 'Russia, Norway’s status uncertain for world juniors in Canada'
Russia, Norway’s status uncertain for world juniors in Canada

Tretiak, a legendary Soviet goaltender and three-time Olympic gold medallist, told TASS the federation had asked the International Ice Hockey Federation’s ethics council to investigate and punish national federations organizing boycotts of games against Russia.

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Russian President Vladimir Putin told the same sports council meeting that national federations were refusing matches against Russian teams under pressure from their governments, according to TASS, which did not identify the countries involved.

Several hockey federations, including Finland, Sweden, Czechia and Norway, have said their teams will refuse to face Russia.

The IIHF banned both Russia and Belarus from international tournaments on Feb. 28, 2022, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Belarusian support of it.

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The world juniors begin Dec. 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer.

Click to play video: 'Carney says Russia won’t be able to participate in World Juniors'
Carney says Russia won’t be able to participate in World Juniors

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