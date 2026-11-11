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4 comments

  1. Ben
    November 11, 2026 at 8:22 pm

    Great news!

  2. Penni Plum
    November 11, 2026 at 7:59 pm

    PERFECT!!!!!!!

  3. Try This
    November 11, 2026 at 7:59 pm

    David: Is the US allowed to play, They attacked Iran, kidnapped a foreign leader from his home, sink vessels on the high seas.
    Is Ukraine allowed to play, they are killing Russians in Russia. Is Israel allowed to participate in Olympic sports, they are practicing Genocide.
    This is a sham. Russian players are allowed to play for NHL teams, because that is commercial and has pull. Justice has spoken, Canada should be on the side of fairness in sports.

  4. David Best
    November 11, 2026 at 7:42 pm

    Europe, the World and Canada are standing up to Putin and Russia. You start a war. You kill innocents. Your not welcome to any olympic events, tournaments or other sports events. RUSSIA CHANGE YOUR WAYS!

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Sports

Canada says Russian players with visas will still be barred from World Juniors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 11, 2026 7:04 pm
2 min read
Canada and Russia take to the ice for warm up during IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship pre-competition action in Edmonton on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. View image in full screen
Canada and Russia take to the ice for warm up during IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship pre-competition action in Edmonton on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
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The federal government says Russian hockey players will not be permitted to compete at next month’s world juniors championship in Alberta, even if they already hold valid Canadian visas.

A statement provided Wednesday by Secretary of State for Sport Adam van Koeverden says Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada will take measures to individually assess and prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from entering Canada to compete.

There are Russians with valid visas playing in the Canadian Hockey League, the umbrella organization for the country’s three top major junior hockey leagues.

Russians and Belarusians were banned from the CHL’s import draft from 2022-24 before being allowed back in. According to the CHL, Russia led this year’s draft with 32 of the 114 players selected.

Wednesday’s statement appears to close the door on Russia’s return to the world juniors following last month’s Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling that the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) must reinstate the country in international hockey.

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Click to play video: 'Russia, Norway’s status uncertain for world juniors in Canada'
Russia, Norway’s status uncertain for world juniors in Canada

Norway’s hockey federation said Sunday the IIHF had informed it that Russia would be added to the tournament at Norway’s expense.

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Norway qualified for the tournament and has said it still hopes to compete.

The IIHF has not formally announced any changes to the tournament field. Its website continues to list Norway among the 10 participating teams.

Hockey federations from several nations, including Finland, Sweden, Czechia and Norway, have said their teams will refuse to compete against Russian players.

Russia and Belarus have been banned from international hockey competition since Russia invaded Ukraine with Belarusian assistance in 2022.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said last week that Russian and Belarusian athletes could not compete in Canada while representing their countries as long as the war continues.

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Click to play video: 'Carney says Russia won’t be able to participate in World Juniors'
Carney says Russia won’t be able to participate in World Juniors

The government’s earlier position allowed individual athletes to compete as neutrals, leaving open the question of whether a Russian team could participate under a neutral designation.

Van Koeverden clarified Monday that the neutral designation applied to individual athletes, not teams.

The government said its position would not change as long as Russia continues its war in Ukraine with Belarus’s complicity.

The world junior championship begins Dec. 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer.

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