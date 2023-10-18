Student taken to hospital after stabbing inside Toronto school

Send this page to someone via email

A student was taken to hospital after a stabbing inside of a high school in Toronto on Wednesday.

Toronto police said officers responded to Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute in the Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East area at 12:02 p.m. on Wednesday.

A 17-year-old student suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a male to a local hospital in stable condition.

A letter from the school’s principal to parents said an altercation involving students occurred in a stairwell and the school was placed in a “brief” hold and secure.

“Staff quickly intervened and de-escalated the situation, and Toronto police were contacted and immediately arrived to investigate,” the letter said.

“The hold and secure was lifted at approximately 12:30 p.m. when police advised it was safe to do so. This is now a police matter, and they continue to investigate.”

Shortly before 4 p.m., police said two suspects were outstanding.

Police previously described one suspect as a five-foot-four male with blond hair who was wearing a grey hoodie.