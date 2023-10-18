Witnesses testify at Edmonton community hall shooting trial: ‘I was hiding’

Send this page to someone via email

On Day 3 of an Edmonton murder trial, people who were at the Duggan Community Hall on the night of a fatal shooting testified.

It happened just after 4 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2021 near 37th Avenue and 106th Street.

Hamza Mohamed was fatally shot.

Abdullahi Yalahow and Christopher Wilson are each charged with second-degree murder. They both pleaded not guilty on Monday. A third man has been charged with manslaughter and is scheduled for trial in June 2024. He’s not part of this trial, however.

The Crown called witness Sasha Binnom to testify on Wednesday. Binnom was selling drink tickets for a party at the hall that night. She told court there were about 300 people at the hall and that everyone seemed to be having fun.

She told court that when she first heard gunshots, she didn’t know what the noise was. When she saw people running, she thought a fight had broken out so she grabbed her purse and ran to the coat room.

“I was just hiding,” she said. “I was quite scared. I was too scared to leave the corner. I wasn’t sure who was doing what.”

Binnom testified that she remained hidden for three to four minutes and then left, staying outside the hall with another woman.

Then she said they heard someone suddenly yell: “He has a gun! He has a gun!”

She said she saw a Caucasian man who looked drunk walk out of the hall holding a gun.

Everyone dispersed, Binnom said. She went around the school and the man was being arrested.

Binnom told court she was put on an Edmonton Transit Service bus and later interviewed by police.

The second witness called by the Crown on Wednesday was Imelda Ncube.

She told court there were no signs that anything was going to happen leading up to the shooting.

“That was my first time hearing gunshots,” Ncube said. “I thought they were popping the balloons.”

Then people starting screaming: “Gunshots! Gunshots!” she said, and she ran into the kitchen.

Ncube said, through tears, that there were 10 to 15 people hiding in the kitchen with her. She crouched under a table. She told court she didn’t know who was shooting.

“There was a voice, a girl, telling the person who was shooting to stop. But he kept on going,” Ncube testified.

“It went silent for a minute, then we heard another round of gunshots.”

She said everyone was calling police from their phones.

“We kept on calling the police to come, that there was a shooting.”

Ncube said she stayed in the kitchen until police came in to clear the building. The officers then instructed everyone, including her, to lay on the floor, she said.

“I was facing the guy that they shot,” Ncube said, crying.

She told court she was also put on the bus and later interviewed by police.

View image in full screen Edmonton Police Service investigates a suspicious death inside the Duggan Community Centre on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Global News

An agreed statement of facts, submitted in court Tuesday, states there were two separate CCTV video systems at Duggan Community Hall, which are agreed to accurately show the events depicted. There was also motion-capture security footage from St. Augustine Catholic Elementary School across the road.

Video shown in court indicates the shooting likely started at around 4:02 a.m. When the first shots ring out, CCTV video shows the security guard — who was patting down guests entering the hall — also running out the door.

Police were seen entering the building at 4:13 a.m.

Wilson, shown on CCTV video slurring his words while trying to re-enter the community hall, is arrested by police in the parking lot.

Yalahow was injured in the shooting and taken by car to the University of Alberta Hospital where he was later arrested, court heard Monday.

There is a court-ordered publication ban preventing media from airing the surveillance video.

Dino Bottos is Wilson’s defence lawyer. Zachary Al-Khatib is Yalahow’s defence lawyer.

On Tuesday, Al-Khatib told court there’s a “history” behind the Aug. 29 incident. He said there was a previous homicide in 2018 and a retaliatory homicide. Al-Khatib said the history involves gang members.

Bottos told court 14 shots came from one handgun and said that gun was the one Mohamed brought to the party, which Wilson later knocked out of his hand. He said out of the 14 gunshots fired from that gun, four are attributable to Wilson.

Bottos said 10 shots can be attributed to Mohamed and he pointed out seven people were injured that night: Mohamed, Yalahow, the security guard and four other party attendees and bystanders.

When it began on Monday, the judge and jury trial was set to last 20 days.