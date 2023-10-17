Jury sees more ‘disturbing’ video on Day 2 of Edmonton community hall shooting trial

Send this page to someone via email

On Day 2 of an Edmonton murder trial, the jury continued to watch surveillance video Tuesday showing different angles of a south-side community hall party that resulted in a deadly shooting.

It happened on Aug. 29, 2021 at Duggan Community Hall near 37th Avenue and 106th Street.

Hamza Mohamed was fatally shot.

Abdullahi Yalahow and Christopher Wilson are each charged with second-degree murder. They both pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Yalahow also pleaded not guilty to charges of intentionally discharging a firearm and unlawfully having a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm. Wilson also pleaded not guilty to unlawfully having a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm.

The jury and judge heard the Crown’s opening statement on Monday, where prosecutors outlined the evidence they believe will prove Yalahow and Wilson are guilty.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown said CCTV video shows Yalahow shooting Mohamed in the back before Mohamed grabs a gun and shoots back, hitting Yalahow in the stomach. The video, the prosecutors said, also shows Wilson hitting Mohamed in the head and disarming him before a struggle ensues and Wilson grabs the gun, shooting Mohamed in the head several times.

At the start of the trial, the Crown warned the jury about “very disturbing video from some CCTV video cameras,” including images of the victim being shot in the head at point-blank range and “acts of violence being inflicted on the deceased’s body after the fatal shooting.”

An agreed statement of facts, submitted in court, states there were two separate CCTV video systems at Duggan Community Hall, which are agreed to accurately show the events depicted. There was also motion-capture security footage from St. Augustine Catholic Elementary School across the road.

The agreed statement of facts also describes the restricted firearm found in the bushes at the Catholic school across from the community hall as a Glock Model 26. The documents submitted in court also conclude DNA analysis of the gun confirmed Mohamed’s blood on it. They also describe another restricted firearm: an Israeli Weapon Industries Jericho 941 pistol recovered from Duggan Community Hall and confirm the presence of DNA belonging to Yalahow.

The agreed statement of facts state that neither of the accused had a firearms licence and that neither the Glock nor the IWI 9mm handgun were registered.

Story continues below advertisement

Video shown in court indicates the shooting likely started at around 4:02 a.m. When the first shots ring out, CCTV video shows the security guard — who was patting down guests entering the hall — also running out the door.

Police were seen entering the building at 4:13 a.m.

Wilson, shown on CCTV video slurring his words while trying to re-enter the community hall, is arrested by police in the parking lot.

Yalahow was injured in the shooting and taken by car to the University of Alberta Hospital where he was later arrested, court heard Monday.

The judge and jury trial is set to last 20 days.

More to come.

With files from Sarah Ryan, Global News