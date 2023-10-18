2 suspects in custody after 2 failed carjackings: Penticton RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are in custody, say Penticton RCMP, after two failed carjackings on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the two suspects are local residents, a 48-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman.

RCMP say the first attempted carjacking happened around 6 p.m., with a Killarney Street resident reporting that two people tried to steal his vehicle. However, the two fled after being confronted.

Shortly after that, police say they received a report from another Killarney Street resident, in which the two tried stealing a vehicle, including pointing a firearm at the driver.

“Once again, the suspects, being unsuccessful in taking the vehicle, ran away from the location,” said police.

With help from the public, police officers plus Police Dog Services and support from the Southeast District’s Emergency Response Team, located the two, arresting them near Government Street and Carmi Avenue.

“Thankfully, no one was physically harmed during these disturbing incidents,” said Cpl. James Grandy.

“With the immediate and effective deployment of policing resources, including officers from Summerland, the suspects were safely apprehended, along with a firearm.”

Police say the two are being held in custody and that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information about the two incidents is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

