Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 suspects in custody after 2 failed carjackings: Penticton RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 18, 2023 12:59 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
File photo of emergency lights. File / Getty
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people are in custody, say Penticton RCMP, after two failed carjackings on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the two suspects are local residents, a 48-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman.

RCMP say the first attempted carjacking happened around 6 p.m., with a Killarney Street resident reporting that two people tried to steal his vehicle. However, the two fled after being confronted.

Click to play video: 'Violent carjacking in Mississauga caught on camera'
Violent carjacking in Mississauga caught on camera

Shortly after that, police say they received a report from another Killarney Street resident, in which the two tried stealing a vehicle, including pointing a firearm at the driver.

Story continues below advertisement

“Once again, the suspects, being unsuccessful in taking the vehicle, ran away from the location,” said police.

With help from the public, police officers plus Police Dog Services and support from the Southeast District’s Emergency Response Team, located the two, arresting them near Government Street and Carmi Avenue.

“Thankfully, no one was physically harmed during these disturbing incidents,” said Cpl. James Grandy.

Click to play video: 'Three teens arrested after allegedly carjacking of Uber driver'
Three teens arrested after allegedly carjacking of Uber driver
Trending Now

“With the immediate and effective deployment of policing resources, including officers from Summerland, the suspects were safely apprehended, along with a firearm.”

Police say the two are being held in custody and that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information about the two incidents is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Taxi carjacking in New Westminster ends with police chase, takedown'
Taxi carjacking in New Westminster ends with police chase, takedown
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices