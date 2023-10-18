Violent machete assaults rock Portage la Prairie, 2 teens in custody: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a string of violent machete assaults in Portage La Prairie has led to the arrest of two teens.

On Sunday, at 4:50 p.m. police say they were alerted to an assault in the back lane of 1st Street Southwest in Portage La Prairie.

Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old man from Long Plain First Nation with serious injuries sustained from an edged weapon. He was taken to hospital.

While police were responding to this assault they received another call about two more victims. One was a 15-year-old boy who was walking home.

Police say the boy was attacked by two male teens who were both carrying machetes and tried to rob him of his personal belongings.

The boy was taken to a local hospital and as police were investigating this incident, a third call came in about another assault involving a machete.

Police say a 14-year-old boy was attacked around the same time as the other two attacks and had attended to the hospital himself, where police were contacted.

Police were able to identify the teens involved. A 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, both from Portage, were arrested.

The teens are facing multiple weapon and assault-related charges. They remain in custody.