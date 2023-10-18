Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Violent machete assaults rock Portage la Prairie, 2 teens in custody: RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 18, 2023 1:12 pm
Manitoba RCMP say a string of violent machete assaults in Portage La Prairie has led to the arrest of two teens. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP say a string of violent machete assaults in Portage La Prairie has led to the arrest of two teens. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba RCMP say a string of violent machete assaults in Portage La Prairie has led to the arrest of two teens.

On Sunday, at 4:50 p.m. police say they were alerted to an assault in the back lane of 1st Street Southwest in Portage La Prairie.

Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old man from Long Plain First Nation with serious injuries sustained from an edged weapon. He was taken to hospital.

While police were responding to this assault they received another call about two more victims. One was a 15-year-old boy who was walking home.

Police say the boy was attacked by two male teens who were both carrying machetes and tried to rob him of his personal belongings.

The boy was taken to a local hospital and as police were investigating this incident, a third call came in about another assault involving a machete.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police say a 14-year-old boy was attacked around the same time as the other two attacks and had attended to the hospital himself, where police were contacted.

Police were able to identify the teens involved. A 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, both from Portage, were arrested.

The teens are facing multiple weapon and assault-related charges. They remain in custody.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices