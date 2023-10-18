Menu

Crime

Arrest made in daytime shooting death of 43-year-old man in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 18, 2023 9:59 am
Family of a Mississauga man killed in a drive-by shooting 2 weeks ago speaks out
WATCH ABOVE: As Catherine McDonald reports, Tung Do’s widow said her husband who owned a crown moulding company was working when he was shot on Steeles Ave. West – Jun 28, 2023
An arrest has been made in the daytime shooting death of a 43-year-old man in Toronto earlier this year.

Toronto police responded to the shooting shortly after 11:30 a.m. on June 12 in the area of Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West.

Mississauga resident Tung Duc Do was found shot inside of a vehicle and died at the scene.

Police previously said it’s believed Do was driving down Steeles Avenue when he was shot at.

Det. Sgt. Amanda Thornton, the lead investigator in the case, told Global News at the time that Do was a family man who worked as a labourer. Do was just going about his business that morning when he was fatally shot, she said.

Thornton said he was not known to police and they were open to the possibility that Do was a victim of mistaken identity, or that it was a random shooting.

Just over two weeks after the shooting, Global News spoke to Do’s family.

“I don’t know what happened. He’s just a normal person and then he (was going) home,” said Linh Le, who had been married to Do.

Do, her husband of 13 years and father of the couple’s two children, owned his own company installing crown moulding. He worked seven days a week, according to Le, and when he was not working, he was home, helping with the kids.

“He very, very good husband and for my children, he’s a very good daddy. He took care of everything,” Le said.

Do’s family had been anxious to know what happened and prayed for an arrest.

On Wednesday, police announced that 24-year-old Mississauga resident Abdalla Azawi was arrested and charged on Tuesday with first-degree murder.

Further information about the investigation, including what investigators now believe may have led to the shooting, hasn’t been released.

Anyone with information was still asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

— with files from Catherine McDonald

