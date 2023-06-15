Mississauga man identified as victim shot and killed in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A 43-year-old Mississauga resident has been identified as the man who was killed in a daylight shooting in Toronto earlier this week.

The shooting happened in the area of Fenmar Drive and Steeles Avenue West at around 11:36 a.m. on Monday.

The call came to two Toronto-area police forces simultaneously. A radio call was responded to by Toronto police for a shooting, while officers with the York Regional Police rushed to a weapons call on Steeles Avenue at the same time.

The shooting location is around the border of Toronto and Vaughan.

Speaking at the scene on Monday afternoon, Toronto police Duty Insp. Ryan Forde told reporters that Toronto officers found spent shell casings while York police reached the victim first.

Tung Duc Do, 43, of Mississauga was killed on Monday. Handout / Toronto Police

Police arrived to find a man in his vehicle with gunshot wounds, Forde said. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers believe the victim was driving down Steeles Avenue when he was shot at.

On Thursday, Toronto police identified the man killed as 43-year-old Tung Duc Do. His death marks Toronto’s 24th homicide of 2023.

A police spokesperson said there is still no suspect information.

Investigators appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.