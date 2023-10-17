Dubois back to face Winnipeg Jets for 1st time since trade

Send this page to someone via email

The boo birds will be flying tonight at the Canada Life Centre.

Former Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois is playing his first game back in Winnipeg since the blockbuster trade over the summer.

The Jets are continuing a three-game homestand against Dubois and his new team, the Los Angeles Kings.

“I know for a lot of people they might think that it’s a bigger game or anything,” said Dubois. “But it’s an 82 game season. it’s two points, the same thing.”

After three seasons in Winnipeg, Dubois wanted out and was dealt to the Kings as part of a four-player swap.

He was held pointless in his first two games as a King.

On Tuesday, just hours before puck drop, Dubois attempted to explain why he wanted to be traded out of Winnipeg.

“It was at a point in my career, and my life where I have to look further than to just one year,” he said. “If I was on a five-year deal and it would have been five years. And it’s just timing, the contract, the situation. I have to think of myself and year one, but also year eight of a contract, and I felt like L.A. was a great fit.

“I enjoyed my time in Winnipeg. If I had a five-year deal coming out of Columbus to Winnipeg, then it would have been five years. It’s just the timing of it felt right.”

The Jets received Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo, and Rasmus Kupari in the trade.

“I think the Jets’ fans are happy that they got that return instead of nothing,” Dubois said. “That’s just how it goes sometimes in the business. I’m happy the Jets got, I’m sure what they wanted out of it.”

Dubois will have at least two fans cheering him on against the Jets with both his parents expected to be in attendance. But the 25-year-old is prepared to hear the boos rain down.

“I think you guys will think it’s like boos,” joked Dubois. “Like B-O-O, but I’m going to go with D-U-B, so I’ll turn it into a positive.”

Dubois scored 63 goals with 80 assists in 195 games for the Jets over the parts of three seasons.

Dubois was also asked if a former teammates was to take a run at him in the game, who would it be ?

“I’d go with an underdog, probably Nik Ehlers,” said Dubois. “You guys know. You guys know he plays intense.

“Maybe Dilly (Brenden Dillon). But I probably wouldn’t mess with him too much. I’m sure it’ll be fun and weird at the same time out there tonight.”