Charges pending after man allegedly threatened Muslim community in north Edmonton: police

The Edmonton Police Service is asking for hate to be considered a factor in the criminal case against a man accused of uttering threats towards the Muslim community and resisting arrest this past weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday, Oct. 15 just before 3 p.m. in the Beaumaris Lake area of northwest Edmonton.

Police said officers were dispatched to a disturbance near 110th Street and 153rd Avenue and arrived to find a man allegedly acting aggressively, yelling racial slurs and uttering threats directed at the Muslim community.

Police attempted to arrest him, but said he resisted. Officers were eventually able to take the suspect into custody without injury to the officers or the suspect, EPS said.

Charges are pending against the 50-year-old man on several offences that include mischief (interfering with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property), uttering threats and resisting arrest. Police said the man’s name can’t yet be released as the charges have not yet been sworn.

The EPS Hate Crimes Unit is also recommending that Section 718.2 of the Criminal Code of Canada be applied in this case, allowing the courts to consider increased sentencing when there is evidence the offence was motivated by hatred.

The Criminal Code of Canada doesn’t actually contain the words “hate crime” anywhere, however, judges can account for hate-related motivation when deciding a sentence.

As laid out in the Code’s Section 718.2, a sentence can be increased by a judge if there is proven hate intent.

The Code also includes related terms, specifically in these sections that relate to hate speech: Section 318, Section 319 (1) and Section 319 (2). These areas outline the offence of “advocating genocide” against a group, the “public incitement of hatred,” and the “willful promotion of hatred.”

Edmonton police said it takes hate-motivated incidents and crimes very seriously.

“These events hurt not only the victim, but the vicarious trauma has an impact on entire communities,” police said in a statement.

The Edmonton Police Service confirmed there was no connection between Sunday’s incident and one on Monday, when a person was allegedly driving erratically and uttering racial slurs at people outside Queen Elizabeth School on the north side.

Hate incidents in Edmonton can now be reported online. They can be reported to police at 911 if it’s an emergency, or 780-423-4567 if it is not an emergency.

— with files from Maham Abedi, Global News