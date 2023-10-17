Robbers target Selkirk business in swift, methodical operation, RCMP investigate

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are searching for suspects after what they are calling a brazen, well-organized robbery at a Selkirk business last Tuesday.

At 3:30 a.m. police say they were alerted by an alarm from a business located on Highway 9 in the RM of St. Andrews.

Officers went to the business and found a side door was forcibly opened. Police say when officers entered the building, the suspects had already fled the scene.

Police say the investigation determined at least three suspects went to the Roadhouse Bar and Grill in an older grey Chevrolet pickup, believed to be a Silverado. The truck had no plates and the bed was full of tools needed for the break and enter.

View image in full screen Photo of truck used in Selkirk Break and Enter. RCMP

According to RCMP, the suspects used tools in an attempt to gain access to locked items and areas within the business and were able to get to a locked location where numerous items and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

Police say the robbery appeared to be quick and methodical with the suspects using power tools.

Anyone with information is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online.