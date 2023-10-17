Menu

Crime

Daytime Toronto stabbing leaves victim seriously injured, suspect reportedly fled scene

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 17, 2023 3:56 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A stabbing in Toronto Tuesday afternoon has left a victim seriously injured and police say the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the area of Kingston and Waverley roads, east of Woodbine Avenue, just after 3 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Officers located a male victim with a stab wound and he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a suspect fled the scene in a grey sedan that was last seen eastbound on Kingston Road.

