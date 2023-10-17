N.B. man who was subject of emergency alert facing charges, including assault with a weapon

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old New Brunswick man who was the subject of an emergency alert last week is facing a number of charges, the RCMP announced Tuesday.

An Alert Ready message was issued the morning of Oct. 11 in the Moores Mills, N.B., warning of a man carrying a firearm with “dangerous intent” in Moores Mills, N.B.

The alert ended the following day as police continued to search for him.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Oct. 14, police received information from the public that the man was at a residence in Moores Mills. Officers arrived and found the man in a vehicle, but he then left the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, RCMP said in a release.

“With the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services, police officers located and arrested the individual, who resisted his arrest, and sustained minor injuries,” the release said. “The man was taken to hospital for medical treatment. He was later released from the hospital and was returned to police custody.”

The suspect, Kody John Hiltz, appeared in court on Oct. 16 and was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with a probation order and resisting arrest.

“We want to thank the public for their cooperation during this incident,” said Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP, in a release.