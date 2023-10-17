Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

N.B. man who was subject of emergency alert facing charges, including assault with a weapon

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 17, 2023 11:51 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: October 17'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: October 17
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global New Brunswick.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 26-year-old New Brunswick man who was the subject of an emergency alert last week is facing a number of charges, the RCMP announced Tuesday.

An Alert Ready message was issued the morning of Oct. 11 in the Moores Mills, N.B., warning of a man carrying a firearm with “dangerous intent” in Moores Mills, N.B.

The alert ended the following day as police continued to search for him.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Oct. 14, police received information from the public that the man was at a residence in Moores Mills. Officers arrived and found the man in a vehicle, but he then left the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, RCMP said in a release.

“With the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services, police officers located and arrested the individual, who resisted his arrest, and sustained minor injuries,” the release said. “The man was taken to hospital for medical treatment. He was later released from the hospital and was returned to police custody.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The suspect, Kody John Hiltz, appeared in court on Oct. 16 and was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with a probation order and resisting arrest.

“We want to thank the public for their cooperation during this incident,” said Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP, in a release.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices