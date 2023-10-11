Menu

Crime

Alert issued for man carrying firearm with ‘dangerous intent’ in N.B.: police

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 9:20 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: October 11'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: October 11
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global New Brunswick.
An emergency alert has been sent out in certain areas of New Brunswick as police search for a man they say is carring a firearm with “dangerous intent” near Moores Mills, which is located north of St. Stephen.

The Alert Ready message was issued at 9:41 a.m. on Wednesday, warning residents of Moores Mills and surrounding communities to remain inside with their doors locked while telling others to avoid travelling into the area.

In a media release, police said they are searching for 26-year-old Kody Hiltz, who’s being described as wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

“He was last seen on foot, heading towards the woods near Highway 750 in Moores Mills,” police said.

Police are advising residents to “not approach him and call 911 immediately” if they come in contact with the suspect.

More updates to come.

