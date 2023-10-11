Alert issued for man carrying firearm with ‘dangerous intent’ in N.B.: police

Send this page to someone via email

An emergency alert has been sent out in certain areas of New Brunswick as police search for a man they say is carring a firearm with “dangerous intent” near Moores Mills, which is located north of St. Stephen.

The Alert Ready message was issued at 9:41 a.m. on Wednesday, warning residents of Moores Mills and surrounding communities to remain inside with their doors locked while telling others to avoid travelling into the area.

In a media release, police said they are searching for 26-year-old Kody Hiltz, who’s being described as wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Please do not share the location of police in your community as they are actively working an investigation. By commenting on their whereabouts, it is compromising the safety of all involved. https://t.co/EZfZPfAqvv — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) October 11, 2023

“He was last seen on foot, heading towards the woods near Highway 750 in Moores Mills,” police said.

Police are advising residents to “not approach him and call 911 immediately” if they come in contact with the suspect.

More updates to come.