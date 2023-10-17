Menu

Crime

Stolen SUV recovered in downtown Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted October 17, 2023 11:16 am
Guelph police say they recovered an SUV overnight Sunday and found a man sitting inside. The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer was reported stolen from Listowel a short time earlier. View image in full screen
Guelph police say they recovered an SUV overnight Sunday and found a man sitting inside. The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer was reported stolen from Listowel a short time earlier. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say they seized a stolen SUV on the weekend and found a man inside.

Police said they were dispatched to a parking lot on Suffolk Street around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said a man was found sitting in a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer, which had been stolen a short time earlier from Listowel.

During a search of the vehicle, officers reportedly found a small baggie of suspected fentanyl, a larger amount of suspected crystal meth and a spring-assisted knife.

Police said they also learned through investigation the man is bound by several probation orders and driving prohibitions.

A 50-year-old Guelph man has been charged and held for a bail hearing.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Nov. 7.

