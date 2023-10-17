Stolen SUV recovered in downtown Guelph: police

Guelph police say they seized a stolen SUV on the weekend and found a man inside.
Police said they were dispatched to a parking lot on Suffolk Street around 2 a.m. on Sunday.
Investigators said a man was found sitting in a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer, which had been stolen a short time earlier from Listowel.
During a search of the vehicle, officers reportedly found a small baggie of suspected fentanyl, a larger amount of suspected crystal meth and a spring-assisted knife.
Police said they also learned through investigation the man is bound by several probation orders and driving prohibitions.
A 50-year-old Guelph man has been charged and held for a bail hearing.
He’s scheduled to appear in court Nov. 7.
