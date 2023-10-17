Stolen SUV recovered in downtown Guelph: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph police say they seized a stolen SUV on the weekend and found a man inside.

Police said they were dispatched to a parking lot on Suffolk Street around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said a man was found sitting in a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer, which had been stolen a short time earlier from Listowel.

During a search of the vehicle, officers reportedly found a small baggie of suspected fentanyl, a larger amount of suspected crystal meth and a spring-assisted knife.

Police said they also learned through investigation the man is bound by several probation orders and driving prohibitions.

A 50-year-old Guelph man has been charged and held for a bail hearing.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Nov. 7.