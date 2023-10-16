Menu

Crime

Highway 19 reopens near Campbell River, B.C. following police incident

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 16, 2023 8:04 pm
The Inland Island Highway was closed Monday afternoon south of Campbell River due to a police incident. View image in full screen
The Inland Island Highway was closed Monday afternoon south of Campbell River due to a police incident. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
A stretch of highway south of Campbell River on Vancouver Island has reopened, after being closed in both directions Monday afternoon due to a police incident.

RCMP have yet to provide details on the nature of the incident.

DriveBC said Highway 19 had been closed from Iron River Road in Campbell River to Piercy Road, six kilometres north of Cumberland.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area and to use an alternate route.

Global News is seeking additional information from RCMP on Vancouver Island.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

