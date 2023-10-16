Highway 19 reopens near Campbell River, B.C. following police incident

See more sharing options

A stretch of highway south of Campbell River on Vancouver Island has reopened, after being closed in both directions Monday afternoon due to a police incident.

RCMP have yet to provide details on the nature of the incident.

⛔️#BCHwy19 [Inland Island Highway] – Closed in both directions between Iron River Road #CampbellRiverBC to Piercy Road 6 km north of #CumberlandBC, due to a police incident. Use an alternate route. @BCHwyPatrol ℹ️https://t.co/rMOtLE95rj pic.twitter.com/Jl4zXz8vhe — DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 16, 2023

DriveBC said Highway 19 had been closed from Iron River Road in Campbell River to Piercy Road, six kilometres north of Cumberland.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area and to use an alternate route.

Global News is seeking additional information from RCMP on Vancouver Island.