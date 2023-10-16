Menu

Comments closed.

Crime

RCMP release photo of man accused of targeting rabbi’s home with eggs, swastika

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 16, 2023 5:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Surrey rabbi’s home vandalized'
Surrey rabbi’s home vandalized
WATCH: A rabbi in Surrey says his home was targeted by a vandal as fighting rages between Israel and Hamas. As Cassidy Mosconi reports, it is prompting an outpouring of support from the community.
RCMP in Surrey have released a photo of a man accused of targeting a rabbi’s home with eggs and Nazi graffiti.

The incident happened on Oct. 13, just after 6:30 p.m. Mounties said the suspect egged the home and painted a swastika on it.

Zev Schtroks, the rabbi’s son who also lives at the house, told Global News he spoke with a man holding a carton of eggs who asked if the home was a Jewish temple.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Surrey RCMP. View image in full screen
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Surrey RCMP. Surrey RCMP

Zev said he told the man it was a Jewish temple, and shortly after, the man started throwing eggs at the building. Zev then took out his cellphone, started recording video, and called police.

Rabbi Schtroks said he was not shocked at what happened.

“Like most Jewish people, I know our history and the call that went around on the internet to do something to Jewish people worldwide,” he said.

Police responded, but weren’t able to locate the suspect at the scene. The B.C. Hate Crimes Unit is assisting in the investigation.

“We recognize that incidents of this nature impact the feeling of safety and security for members of our Jewish community,” Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a media release.

“Hate has no place in our city and our officers are working to identify the person responsible so that they can be held accountable.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP  604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

