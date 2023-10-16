23-year-old man struck and killed after reportedly standing in live lanes of Highway 401

See more sharing options

A 23-year-old man was struck and killed late Sunday after he was reportedly standing in live lanes of Highway 401 in Durham Region, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision involving multiple vehicles occurred just after 11:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Harmony Road in Oshawa.

Schmidt said the OPP received multiple 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian was “standing out on the highway in live lanes of traffic.”

“By the time the officers got to the scene, the pedestrian had been struck. He was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Schmidt said.

Highway 401 westbound was closed at Harmony Road as officers investigated.

“Our collision reconstruction team attended to collect the evidence and try to determine exactly what took place,” Schmidt said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the OPP.