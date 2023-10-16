Man has flashed children inside store in Waterloo several times, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say they are investigating after a man has reportedly been exposing himself to kids at a store in Waterloo.

Officers were dispatched to a store near King Street and Northfield Drive on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. after an indecent act was called in, according to police.

They say that when the officers arrived, they were told that a man had exposed himself to a child inside the store at around 2:30 p.m.

Police believe the man was also involved in similar incidents in the store on Sept. 23 and May 27.

They described the suspect as being around 50 to 60 years old with a thin build and white hair. He was dressed in a blue shirt.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.