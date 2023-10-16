London, Ont. attack trial: Accused says he fought urge to run down Muslims in Toronto

Warning: Readers may find the contents of this story disturbing.

The day before a Muslim family was struck by a truck in London, Ont., in what prosecutors have described as an act of terror, the accused says he was able to fight off “an urge to hit the gas” in Toronto.

Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is on his third day of testifying in his own defence at a trial that marks the first time Canada’s terrorism laws are being put before a jury in a first-degree murder case.

Veltman has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the crash that killed four members of the Afzaal family and seriously injured a fifth.

After spending Thursday discussing an isolated childhood centred on a Christian fundamentalist disciplinarian mother and Friday going over his ongoing struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder and depression, Monday’s testimony has largely focused on the day before the June 6, 2021 attack.

Story continues below advertisement

In the early morning hours of June 5, 2021, at around 3:45 a.m., he says he consumed roughly three grams of mushrooms. Soon after, he realized he was “about to have a bad trip” so he then tried to watch meditation videos on his phone as a friend had suggested.

“I remember being told in my childhood that meditation wasn’t a Christian thing and I thought that meditation might be demonic and I started panicking,” he said.

He began to think about all of the violent content he had been obsessively consuming online — including repeatedly watching the New Zealand mosque attack and re-reading the attacker’s manifesto — and “was filled with this horror at what was happening to me” but he worried that once the high was over he would continue down the path he was on.

“I need to kill myself right now before I do something horrible,” he recalled thinking to himself. The panic subsided after a few hours and at around 9 a.m. he opened his computer.

“All of a sudden, all the violent thoughts and all the feelings of ‘I have to get revenge, I have to do something’ came back but in a much stronger force.”

When asked about a note revealed during the Crown’s case which police found in his apartment listing speeds and percentages, Veltman said it was at this point in time that he began to consider how to commit a vehicular attack.

Story continues below advertisement

On the evening of June 5, 2021, he says he decided to go to Toronto, telling himself simultaneously that “I just needed to go on a road trip” but also thinking about “committing an attack there in the future.”

He had taken to wearing the bulletproof vest and military-style helmet that he had ordered online as “a comfort” and wore both on his drive to Toronto. While there, he says he drove around randomly as he was not familiar with the city, but when he came across a group of people he believed to be Muslim, he “felt an urge to step on the gas.”

He told the jury he felt as though “all this pain and all this obsession” that he had been struggling with would end if he did so.

“‘They look like they’re just about my age,'” he thought to himself, “I was fighting (the urge) and fighting it and fighting it.”

He told court he turned around and drove back to London.

Court then broke for afternoon recess.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the London attack. The couple’s nine-year-old son was also seriously hurt but survived.

The Crown has argued that Veltman was motivated by white nationalist beliefs and had planned his attack for three months before driving his newly purchased Dodge Ram truck directly at the Afzaals.