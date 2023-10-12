London, Ont., attack trial: accused to testify today as defence opens its case

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: Readers may find the contents of this story disturbing.

The Ontario man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism will testify in his own defence.

Defence lawyer Christopher Hicks made the announcement after delivering his opening statement to the jury Thursday morning.

Nathaniel Veltman, 22, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. The case is the first where Canada’s terrorism laws are being put before a jury in a first-degree murder trial.

Veltman will take the stand Thursday morning as the first witness called by the defence. Hicks also noted in his opening remarks that an expert witness, Dr. Julian Gojer, will also contribute to the defence’s evidence.

“Dr. Gojer is qualified to talk about Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, OCD, depression, psychosis, complex trauma and other subjects but most importantly as you will see, about hallucinogenic substances,” Hicks told the jury.

“You can believe all, part, or none of what he says to you.”

Hicks noted that “this is a terrible event and four innocent people died” but told the jury that it’s important to approach the case in a rational manner.

“There are important concepts at play here because this is a number of murders, there is a major issue – intention to kill. To be convicted of murder, an accused person must hold an intention to kill,” Hicks said.

“Our position is that an intention to kill was not formed.”

Hicks added that the jury cannot come to any conclusions until hearing all of the evidence.

“The only presumption in the court of law is the presumption of innocence and it exists until you say otherwise,” he stated.

“An accused person need not call evidence, need not prove anything. The burden of proof is on the Crown, beyond a reasonable doubt, and it never, ever shifts.”

However, Hicks said the defence will be calling evidence and its first witness will be Nathaniel Adam Richard Veltman.

The announcement was followed by a brief recess.

In the first weeks of the trial, the jury has heard and viewed police interviews, manifestos, video surveillance and nearly 20 witnesses as part of the Crown’s case.

Federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh delivered her opening statement on Sept. 11, arguing that Veltman was motivated by white nationalist beliefs and had planned his attack for three months before driving his newly purchased Dodge Ram truck directly at the Afzaals.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the London attack. The couple’s nine-year-old son was also seriously hurt but survived.

The official causes of death for all, as read to the jury on Sept. 27, were listed as “multiple trauma.” The jury also heard that Talat Afzaal likely died on impact.

This story will be updated throughout the day.