Arguments in trial of man accused in London, Ont., attack set to begin

WINDSOR, Ont. — Arguments are set to get underway today at the trial of a man facing terror-related murder charges in the deaths of four members of a Muslim family in Ontario.

Nathaniel Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting members of the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk in London, Ont., on the evening of June 6, 2021.

He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in what prosecutors allege was an act of terrorism.

Jury selection for the trial, which is taking place in Windsor, Ont., wrapped last week, with 14 jurors and two alternates chosen.

Superior Court Justice Renee Pomerance ruled last year that a change of venue was warranted in the case, moving the trial from London to Windsor.

The reasons for that decision, as well as the evidence and arguments presented in court on the matter, cannot be disclosed due to a publication ban.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the London attack. The couple’s nine-year-old son was also seriously hurt but survived.

Pomerance said the Crown is alleging that Veltman, who was 20 at the time of his arrest, was motivated by extremist right-wing views associated with white supremacy when he intentionally drove his truck over a curb to strike the Muslim family.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The attack on the Afzaal family sent waves of shock, grief and fear across Canada and spurred ongoing calls for measures to combat Islamophobia in the country.

Leaders of the National Council of Canadian Muslims and the Muslim community in London said last week that community members are hoping justice will be served in the trial.

Abd Alfatah Twakkal, chair of the London Council of Imams, said the attack ended the precious lives of four individuals from three generations in one family.

“Since that fateful day, June 6, 2021, our community has been shown much love, respect and support coming from the vast majority of people and we will forever be grateful for that,” he said.

“Our hope is that we can continue to heal as a community and will achieve some level of closure at the conclusion of this trial.”

After the attack, the National Council of Canadian Muslims released a list of recommendations to fight anti-Muslim hate across Canada, including calling on the federal and provincial governments to commit to anti-Islamophobia strategies in education and provide resources.

The federal government hosted a summit on Islamophobia in July 2021 to hear Muslim Canadians’ ideas and insights on how Ottawa could prevent attacks targeting their community.

In January, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed journalist and human rights advocate Amira Elghawaby as Canada’s first special representative to combat Islamophobia, to serve as an adviser and expert as the federal government works to fight religious intolerance and systemic racism.