Crime

Trial of man accused in London, Ont. attack to hear more evidence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2023 6:21 am
Click to play video: 'London attack trial: Jury sees video of suspect’s police interview'
London attack trial: Jury sees video of suspect’s police interview
WATCH: London attack trial: Jury sees video of suspect’s police interview – Sep 15, 2023
A police digital forensic expert is expected to continue his testimony today at the Ontario trial of a man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism.

Windsor police Sgt. Liyu Guan told the jury he found an early version of what prosecutors have described as a white nationalist manifesto on a laptop linked to Nathaniel Veltman.

Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting five members of the Afzaal family with his truck in June 2021 while they were out for a walk in London, Ont.

Veltman has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

It’s the first case of Canada’s terrorism laws being put before a jury in a first-degree murder trial.

Salman Afzaal, 46; his 44-year-old wife, Madiha Salman; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna; and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the attack, while the couple’s nine-year-old son was seriously hurt but survived.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

