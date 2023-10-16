Menu

World

At least 2 killed in Brussels shooting, Belgian police say

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 16, 2023 3:20 pm
Police cordon off an area where a shooting took place in the center of Brussels, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Belgian police say that two people are dead in central Brussels after several shots were fired. (AP Photo/Sylvain Plazy). View image in full screen
Police cordon off an area where a shooting took place in the center of Brussels, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Belgian police say that two people are dead in central Brussels after several shots were fired. (AP Photo/Sylvain Plazy).
Two people were killed in a shooting late Monday in central Brussels, Belgian police said.

Media reports aired amateur videos showing a man shooting several times near a station using a large weapon, and Belgian broadcasters said the two victims were Swedes. The Swedish national team was scheduled to play Belgium at Heysel Stadium later in the evening, some 3 miles (5 kilometers) away.

Police spokeswoman Ilse Vande Keere said officers arrived soon at the scene, and sealed off the immediate neighborhood. She declined to elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting.

The shooting came at a time of increased vigilance linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that has heightened tension in several European nations.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

