Kitchener Rangers pick up pair of weekend wins while outscoring opponents 19-2

It was a wild weekend for the Kitchener Rangers as they outscored their opponents 19-2 while recording wins over the Windsor Spitfires and the Barrie Colts at the Aud.

On Friday, the Rangers were hosting the Colts when Matthew Sop opened the scoring just four minutes into the game.

Eight minutes later, rookie Tanner Lam doubled the lead for Kitchener as he netted the first goal of his young OHL career.

In the second period, Adrian Misaljevic and Hunter Brzustewicz also found the back of the net before Sop notched his second of the game early in the third frame.

The rest of the Rangers’ scoring came courtesy of Carson Rehpkof, who would score three goals in less than six minutes to record a hat trick.

Rangers netminder Jackson Parsons made 18 saves to record his second shutout of the season for Kitchener while his counterpart, Ben West made 31 saves in a losing effort.

On Sunday afternoon, it was Windsor’s turn to come to town as they were bested by the Boys in Blue by a score of 11-2.

It took just 23 seconds for Misaljevic to beat Spitfires goaltender Joey Costanzo to open the scoring but that lead did not last long.

Jack Greenwell answered for Windsor about five minutes later to even the score at one but it was almost all Kitchener the rest of the way.

Brzustewicz restored the Rangers’ one-goal lead at the nine-minute mark before Antonino Pugliese increased the advantage for Kitchener five minutes later, leaving the score at 3-1 after 20 minutes.

In the second period, Sop and Simon Motew increased the Rangers’ advantage to 5-1 before Noah Morneau answered for Windsor.

Mitchell Martin closed out the scoring in the second period with a goal in the final minute of play.

He also scored in the first minute of play in the third period as things went from bad to worse for Windsor.

Rehkopf netted a pair in the third while Misaljevic added his second of the afternoon and Kyle Morey also found the back of the net.

Tristan Malbeouf was between the pipes for Kitchener as he made 19 saves to pick up the win.

Costanzo was pulled early in the third after turning aside 23 of 31 shots he faced. His replacement, Ian Michelone, did not fare much better as he stopped seven of 10 shots while he was in goal.

With the wins, the Rangers now sit tied for second place in the Western Conference, with a game in hand on the London Knights.

Kitchener will be back on the ice on Wednesday night when they pay a visit to the Niagara IceDogs.