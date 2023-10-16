Mile End business target of early morning arson

See more sharing options

Montreal police are investigating after business, in the Mile End neighbourhood was the target of arson Monday morning.

Police say at least one suspect was seen throwing an incendiary device- possibly a cocktail molotov through the ground floor window according SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The fire was quickly extinguished before flames spread.

The second floor of the building located on Bernard near De l’Esplanade was evacuated.

No one was hurt in the blaze, but the building sustained significant damage.

Brabant said the fire is deemed suspicious.

Investigators will be speaking with the business owners.

SPVM officials say it remains unclear if the business received prior threats.