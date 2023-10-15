SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors have a G’day with win over Cairns Taipans

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2023 8:25 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – It might have been a G’day for the Cairns Taipans in terms of fun basketball experiences, but it was anything but on the scoreboard for the visiting Australians as they were crushed 134-93 by the Toronto Raptors in a Sunday exhibition game at Scotiabank Arena.

The Taipans, who play in the 10-team National Basketball League, were no match for the NBA’s Raptors, who led 38-17 after the first quarter and 71-44 at halftime. The Raptors turned things over to their bench for most of the second half.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Sneak peek at Scotiabank Arena’s $350M reno project'
Sneak peek at Scotiabank Arena’s $350M reno project
Story continues below advertisement

The NBL is the premier men’s pro league in Australasia, with nine teams in Australia and one in New Zealand.

Javon Freeman-Liberty led the Raptors with 15 points, while Scottie Barnes had 14.

Pascal Siakam and Dennis Schroder each scored 12 points, while O.G. Anunoby and Malachi Flynn each chipped in with 10.

Trending Now

Patrick Miller led the Taipans with 22 points while Elfrid Peyton had 21 and Sam Waardenburgh added 15.

The Raptors can expect a much tougher pre-season test when they face the Bulls on Tuesday in Chicago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices